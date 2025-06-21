NBA Rumors: LeBron James' Retirement Plan, Kevin Durant Trade, Ace Bailey Saga
On Sunday, the newest NBA champion will be crowned with an electric Finals Game 7 between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Indiana Pacers, but 28 other teams are already focused on the offseason.
The Memphis Grizzlies and Orlando Magic kicked off the 2025 offseason with a huge trade, and now different conversations continue to heat up ahead of next week's draft. Here are a few of the most notable rumors circulating the NBA right now.
LeBron James' Post-Retirement Plan
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, 40, is certainly nearing his retirement after 22 dominant years in the NBA, and the 21-time All-Star is certainly looking ahead to his career post-basketball. Of course, however, the superstar forward will likely stay in the basketball world regardless. A recent report reveals the possibility of James eventually joining Amazon's coverage of the NBA.
"Where there’s smoke, there’s fire between LeBron James and Amazon. The growing business relationship between the basketball superstar and the nation’s largest retailer could lead to King James eventually joining Prime Video’s upcoming coverage of the NBA, sources tell Front Office Sports," Front Office Sports' Michael McCarthy wrote.
Kevin Durant, LA Clippers Trade Talks
The Phoenix Suns are expected to part ways with 15-time All-Star forward Kevin Durant, and his trade saga has certainly been the talk of the offseason. Teams like the San Antonio Spurs, Houston Rockets, and Miami Heat have emerged as top trade candidates, but other teams have hung around as possible destinations.
The LA Clippers have been noted as a "dark horse" candidate to win the Durant sweepstakes, but a recent report from NBA insider Jake Fischer on The Stein Line reveals that one player is standing in the way: Ivica Zubac. Still, it is possible.
"We've been consistently told LA has no desire to part with Ivica Zubac... as much as Phoenix surely covets the consistently improving center," Fischer wrote. "The Clippers, however, do hold two future first-round picks and some available swap rights to sweeten a potential Durant offer that would almost certainly require the inclusion of Norman Powell, Bogdan Bogdanovic and Derrick Jones Jr."
Ace Bailey's Declining Draft Stock
After the Philadelphia 76ers jumped up in the draft lottery to land the third-overall pick, the assumption is that they would be either trading out of the spot or selecting Rutgers phenom Ace Bailey. However, the 18-year-old forward is having a much more interesting draft process than expected,
With just five days left until the draft, Bailey has yet to have a workout with a team. Bailey eventually scheduled a meeting and workout with the 76ers, but ultimately cancelled it, per ESPN's Jonathan Givony.
Now, Bailey's stock is dropping, and nobody can grasp where he will land, but he is still expected to be a top ten pick and be one of the top players in this class.