New Details Speculate Alarming Paper Trail in Kawhi Leonard Allegations
At this point, everybody knows the situation that Kawhi Leonard, Steve Ballmer, and the LA Clippers have put themselves in, reaching a suspicious deal with Aspiration before they were found guilty of being a fraudulent company.
Aspiration has a history with the Clippers, as the company even attempted to outbid Intuit for naming rights to their new arena. Steve Ballmer claims that he is a victim of Aspiration's wrongdoing, as he was an investor in this company before it filed for bankruptcy.
Of course, the speculation is that Ballmer was practically indirectly paying Leonard, by having him sign a "no-show job" endorsement deal with this third-party company, and everyone is now finding out about it.
Can it get more suspicious?
The NBA has already launched an investigation into this fishy deal, but Pablo Torre continues to dig deeper and uncover more dirt on his own.
Leonard's second scheduled payment from Aspiration, which was worth $1.75 million, was reportedly running behind schedule. Eventually, Leonard got his $1.75 million payment on December 15, 2022, but what happened just nine days prior? Clippers' vice chairman and minority owner, Dennis J. Wong, made a $2 million payment to Aspiration.
On top of that, an anonymous former Aspiration employee confirmed that 20% of the company's staff was let go on December 15, 2022, the same day that they had to pay Leonard his owed $1.75 million.
This is an absurd situation that continues to look worse for the Clippers, despite Steve Ballmer's attempt to defend himself on national televesion in an interview with ESPN.
The NBA still needs to investigate to confirm if there was any wrongdoing within the Clippers' organization, specifically if they legitimately used Aspiration to circumvent the salary cap. Time will tell how the league office handles this situation, but it does not look great for Ballmer and the Clippers.
What comes next for the Clippers?
If the NBA decided to hand the Clippers a punishment, there are a number of ways they could go. However, there has been a question of whether they will actually be punished or not. ESPN's Bobby Marks reported that other teams that he has spoken to are not expecting the Clippers to receive any punishment.
However, assuming the Clippers do receive a punishment, it will most likely be a hefty fine or potentially a forfeiture of draft picks, but nothing as extreme as some people are speculating. Still, time will tell what happens to the Clippers after this investigation.