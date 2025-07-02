New Report On Clippers Potentially Trading $90 Million Star
The Los Angeles Clippers might've shocked everyone with their 50-win season, but they have nothing to show for it after they were eliminated in a hard-fought seven-game series against the Denver Nuggets. With an aging core led by James Harden and Kawhi Leonard, their ceiling may only get higher if they see another improvement from Ivica Zubac.
Rounding out their core four players is guard Norman Powell, as he was among the top All-Star game snubs this past year after averaging 24.2 points per game on 49.2/42.8/81.9 shooting splits. His numbers did decrease in the second half of the season, and with his contract set to expire next summer, his name was thrown into hypothetical trade scenarios.
When asked about the future of Powell with the Clippers, NBA Insider Jake Fischer shared that he doesn't think the team will move the 10-year NBA veteran. "I think the Clippers were getting aggressive in exploring ways to see what [Norman] Powell and Bogdan Bogdanović could've gotten them. But, Norm Powell had a damn good year...," Fischer said during a livestream.
As mentioned by Fischer, a trade package of Powell and Bogdanović would allow the Clippers to be in the market for some significant additions in terms of contract value. With Powell and Bogdanović's combined salary at $36.5 million for next year, that would give them the ability to match or be near in contract value to players like LaMelo Ball, Jalen Suggs, and Desmond Bane.
However, the Clippers will likely be looking to just fill out the rest of their rotation, according to Fischer. Given their salary situation, a significant move could only come by way of a trade at this point.
