New Report on Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Amid Lakers, Clippers Rumors

A new report reveals insight into a potential deal regarding Giannis Antetokounmpo to the Los Angeles Clippers or Lakers

Will Despart

Apr 27, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) exits the game in the fourth quarter as head coach Doc Rivers shakes his hand during game four against the Indiana Pacers of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images
Apr 27, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) exits the game in the fourth quarter as head coach Doc Rivers shakes his hand during game four against the Indiana Pacers of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images / Benny Sieu-Imagn Images
With the Milwaukee Bucks having suffered their second first-round playoff exit in as many seasons, the noise surrounding a potential trade involving Giannis Antetokounmpo has grown to a fever pitch.

Uncertainty around Antetokounmpo's future in Milwaukee has only grown in recent days after it was reported that he would be meeting with Bucks executives this upcoming week to discuss his future with the team and potential resolutions should they not be on the same page, per NBA insider Chris Haynes.

NBA correspondent Marc Stein provided the latest update on Antetokounmpo's communication with the Bucks in a Substack release on Sunday, detailing Milwaukee's desire to keep him despite the growing belief in league circles that he'll eventually be dealt.

"The Bucks, league sources say, remain hopeful Antetokounmpo will decide against asking to be dealt after a third successive first-round playoff exit and choose instead to extend a career that has spanned 12 seasons as a Buck to date," Stein wrote.

Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmp
Apr 29, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) during game five of the first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Stein added, "Anticipation around the league regarding Antetokounmpo's availability via trade, meanwhile, continues to bubble based on the belief that it is only a matter of time before the 30-year-old finally concedes that a contender can no longer be built around him in Brewtown and that what Milwaukee is feeling is false hope."

In a recent edition of the Zach Lowe Show, Lowe indicated that "there were rumblings" that one of the Los Angeles-based franchises could be Antetokounmpo's preferred destination.

"I got from one person was just like some rumblings that it’s already just the big cities," Lowe said. "One of the LA teams or one of the New York teams or maybe Miami." The Clippers aren't considered a frontrunner in the Antetokounmpo sweepstakes, but they do have the potential to put together an intriguing offer due to their cap flexibility and future draft capital.

"The Clippers have the flexibility to give Harden a salary increase, use most of their non-tax mid-level exception and still remain below the luxury tax and aprons," ESPN's Bobby Marks wrote. "Including in June's draft, the Clippers have three first-rounders (2030 and 2032) available to put in a trade. They are allowed to swap firsts in 2030, 2031 and 2032 with five second-rounders available to trade."

Published
Will Despart
WILL DESPART

Will Despart is a Las Vegas-based sportswriter who covers the NBA for OnSI. He also writes for Ballislife and handles multiple beats for The Sporting Tribune, including the Las Vegas Aces and Las Vegas Raiders. His reporting has been featured in newspapers across the country through the Field Level Media news wire.

