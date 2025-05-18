New Report on Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Amid Lakers, Clippers Rumors
With the Milwaukee Bucks having suffered their second first-round playoff exit in as many seasons, the noise surrounding a potential trade involving Giannis Antetokounmpo has grown to a fever pitch.
Uncertainty around Antetokounmpo's future in Milwaukee has only grown in recent days after it was reported that he would be meeting with Bucks executives this upcoming week to discuss his future with the team and potential resolutions should they not be on the same page, per NBA insider Chris Haynes.
NBA correspondent Marc Stein provided the latest update on Antetokounmpo's communication with the Bucks in a Substack release on Sunday, detailing Milwaukee's desire to keep him despite the growing belief in league circles that he'll eventually be dealt.
"The Bucks, league sources say, remain hopeful Antetokounmpo will decide against asking to be dealt after a third successive first-round playoff exit and choose instead to extend a career that has spanned 12 seasons as a Buck to date," Stein wrote.
Stein added, "Anticipation around the league regarding Antetokounmpo's availability via trade, meanwhile, continues to bubble based on the belief that it is only a matter of time before the 30-year-old finally concedes that a contender can no longer be built around him in Brewtown and that what Milwaukee is feeling is false hope."
In a recent edition of the Zach Lowe Show, Lowe indicated that "there were rumblings" that one of the Los Angeles-based franchises could be Antetokounmpo's preferred destination.
"I got from one person was just like some rumblings that it’s already just the big cities," Lowe said. "One of the LA teams or one of the New York teams or maybe Miami." The Clippers aren't considered a frontrunner in the Antetokounmpo sweepstakes, but they do have the potential to put together an intriguing offer due to their cap flexibility and future draft capital.
"The Clippers have the flexibility to give Harden a salary increase, use most of their non-tax mid-level exception and still remain below the luxury tax and aprons," ESPN's Bobby Marks wrote. "Including in June's draft, the Clippers have three first-rounders (2030 and 2032) available to put in a trade. They are allowed to swap firsts in 2030, 2031 and 2032 with five second-rounders available to trade."
