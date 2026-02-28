3 Most Important Clippers Down the Stretch Not Named Kawhi Leonard

And then there was one.

Two years ago this time, Kawhi Leonard could glance over his left or right shoulder, and chances are he'd see someone good enough for a trip to Springfield someday. He had James Harden. He had Paul George. He even had Russell Westbrook.

But now he has ... well, teammates. Some solid role-playing teammates that he can count on to step up each night in rotating fashion. While Leonard is no longer playing with the firepower he had not long ago, the two-time NBA Finals MVP is flanked by players whom Clippers fans are hopeful can help maintain the franchise's 2025-26 season theme of resilience as the postseason closes in.

But the question is: Which players will be true X-factors in LA's pursuit of going from 6-21 to a playoff spot?

3 Clippers (Minus Kawhi) to Count on as Postseason Positioning Intensifies

1. Bennedict Mathurin

To put it bluntly, Mathurin hasn't behaved like the new guy on the block trying to find his niche. A naturally confident player, Mathurin's handful of stellar games in his new threads haven't been surprising to witness. His ability to generate his own offense while not shrinking his defensive presence is exactly what a team fighting for its playoff hopes needs.

Mathurin is an easy candidate as one of the three most important Clippers to keep an eye on. He is a battle-tested competitor who understands what it takes to shine above adversity. He was a focal point in the Indiana Pacers' historic run to the NBA Finals, dropping multiple high-scoring outputs -- including a 27-point outburst in Game 3 of the title round -- and getting valuable minutes guarding the Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's of the world.

LA needs consistent scoring and efficient shooting from its rising star. Although Mathurin has battled stretches of wild inconsistency at times in his career, he is still rather raw in his development. But that can only mean good things for the Clippers. Mathurin is only 23 years old and very much on the rise. Can he demonstrate another leap in the infancy of his development over the next two months?

2. Jordan Miller

Miller is another player the Clippers can look to when holding out some optimism for the future of the organization. Perhaps the 26-year-old can use the momentum of snagging a standard NBA contract and spit out some of his best performances down the final leg of the season.

Miller has been a staple in LA's rotation since December and hasn't looked back since. Ever since he tallied 21 points against the Brooklyn Nets on Jan. 9, Miller has averaged an impressive 11.8 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game in 22 tilts. During a 13-game stretch from Jan. 9 until Feb. 2, Miller posted double-digits in 11 contests.

That type of steady production is not something to gloss over, especially on a team that dug itself into a virtual black hole and has been clawing its way back toward relevance ever since. Miller will be asked to take what the defense gives him and punish teams that forget about him. So far, he has done just that.

More importantly, Miller competes defensively. He is not a lockdown stopper by any stretch, but he understands positioning. For a group trying to string together stops, that kind of discipline helps. If Miller can continue to flirt with double figures while holding his own on the other end, he becomes a legitimate rotational piece.

3. Kris Dunn

In last season's first round dance with the Denver Nuggets, Dunn had an impact on both sides of the ball. He even stepped up and knocked down the outside shot when absolutely dared to -- even in a road arena like Denver that can make players feel like they're in the clouds. If you have followed Dunn's career long enough, you know the flick of the wrist has never been Dunn's forte. He just plays basketball more with his head than his body.

The point is that Dunn is one of those players a team wants in its foxhole. He makes winning plays when called upon. Heck, he played only 40 games in a three-year period earlier in his career and has come back to be better than ever. What is a little two months of pressure for him?