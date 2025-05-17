All Clippers

Ex-Lakers, Clippers Guard Wants to Make NBA Comeback

Former Los Angeles Clippers guard Patrick Beverley makes a statement to NBA teams about his availability next season

Grant Mona

Jan 30, 2023; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley (21) reacts after receiving a technical foul during the first quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Patrick Beverley was an unrestricted free agent after the Milwaukee Bucks lost to the Indiana Pacers in the 2024 playoffs. In July of that last offseason in 2023, Beverley signed with the Philadelphia 76ers to bolster their bench coming off of Joel Embiid's MVP season.

Then, amidst some questions surrounding Embiid's health, the 76ers pivoted and ended up trading Beverley to the Bucks in February of 2024. The Bucks made the playoffs, and he had some good moments, including a 20-point and 10-rebound performance against the Boston Celtics in April.

However, there were also bad moments, and unfortunately for Beverley, a lasting image. In Game 6 of the Bucks' first-round loss, he threw a basketball at fans twice behind the bench, leading to another postgame incident. Beverley refused to answer a question by ESPN's Malinda Adams because she had not subscribed to his podcast, leading to a four-game suspension.

Since, Beverley signed with Hapoel Tel Aviv of the Israeli Basketball Premier League in July of 2024, but was suspended in February of 2025 and later parted ways with the club.

Now, the former Clippers and Lakers guard is looking for another chance in the NBA and went on his own show, "Pat Bev Pod," to discuss the offseason situation.

"I'm making my entrance back to the NBA next year, I miss it," Beverley said. "I hit a couple GM's, a couple coaches...I said listen, just invite me to training camp. I don't need no favors...just invite me to training camp, I'll do the rest," he continued.

With many teams looking for physicality and defense, there could be a way for a team to give Beverley a chance, even with the way his previous NBA stint went.

Grant Mona
GRANT MONA

Grant Mona is a multimedia sports journalist based in Los Angeles, covering multiple teams. He is a co-host and producer on The Sporting Tribune Today on The BET Las Vegas, KIRN 670 in Southern California and the Hawaii Sports Radio Network. He formerly played baseball with the University of the Pacific Tigers.

