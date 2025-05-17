Ex-Lakers, Clippers Guard Wants to Make NBA Comeback
Patrick Beverley was an unrestricted free agent after the Milwaukee Bucks lost to the Indiana Pacers in the 2024 playoffs. In July of that last offseason in 2023, Beverley signed with the Philadelphia 76ers to bolster their bench coming off of Joel Embiid's MVP season.
Then, amidst some questions surrounding Embiid's health, the 76ers pivoted and ended up trading Beverley to the Bucks in February of 2024. The Bucks made the playoffs, and he had some good moments, including a 20-point and 10-rebound performance against the Boston Celtics in April.
However, there were also bad moments, and unfortunately for Beverley, a lasting image. In Game 6 of the Bucks' first-round loss, he threw a basketball at fans twice behind the bench, leading to another postgame incident. Beverley refused to answer a question by ESPN's Malinda Adams because she had not subscribed to his podcast, leading to a four-game suspension.
Since, Beverley signed with Hapoel Tel Aviv of the Israeli Basketball Premier League in July of 2024, but was suspended in February of 2025 and later parted ways with the club.
Now, the former Clippers and Lakers guard is looking for another chance in the NBA and went on his own show, "Pat Bev Pod," to discuss the offseason situation.
"I'm making my entrance back to the NBA next year, I miss it," Beverley said. "I hit a couple GM's, a couple coaches...I said listen, just invite me to training camp. I don't need no favors...just invite me to training camp, I'll do the rest," he continued.
With many teams looking for physicality and defense, there could be a way for a team to give Beverley a chance, even with the way his previous NBA stint went.
Related Articles
Ex-Lakers, Clippers Guard's Polarizing Jayson Tatum Take Before Celtics-Knicks
Ex-NBA Star Blake Griffin Sends Warning to LA Clippers
Ex-NBA Guard Patrick Beverley’s Message to Celtics After Loss to Knicks