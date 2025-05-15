Ex-Lakers, Clippers Guard Reacts to Celtics' Play Without Jayson Tatum
The Boston Celtics enter Game 5 against the New York Knicks with a very special type of desperation.
Playing without Jayson Tatum and facing elimination, the Celtics played with a different kind of freedom against the New York Knicks. As a result, they had over a 20-point lead in the fourth quarter and played arguably their best basketball of the series.
One person who loved what he saw on the court was former LA Clippers and Lakers guard
Via @patbev21: "with Tatum out that 🏀 is moving."
Some Celtics fans weren't happy with Beverley's analysis, challenging him and stating that Tatum is the best passer on the team.
"i can tell u don’t know basketball. he has to pass because he gets double teamed the most so it would look like he’s the best passer," Beverley said to a fan.
Beverley went on to add that the Celtics are deep enough, even without Tatum, that everyone is an option.
"everyone is an option. you can’t key on any one player. everyone is a threat," Beverley said to a fan.
The Boston Celtics ended up dismantling the New York Knicks by nearly 30 points in Game 5 of the Western Conference Semifinals. They did it without the services of Kristaps Porzingis, too, who only played 12 minutes in the game.
While the Celtics may have won Game 5 in a dominant fashion, they're going to face a true test in Game 6, where the Knicks will likely give their best punch of the series.
