New Report on James Harden’s Future With Clippers

James Harden had a career resurgence in the 2024-25 NBA season. After losing Paul George and Russell Westbrook in free agency in the summer of 2024, it was evident that Harden had to return close to his Houston Rockets form for the Los Angeles Clippers to compete in the loaded Western Conference.
Once Harden signed his contract in the 2024 offseason, he proved that he remains an All-Star-level player in the league. Harden averaged 22.8 points and 8.7 assists per game in an incredible 79 games played for Los Angeles, solidifying an All-Star spot and a Third Team All-NBA nod, while also leading Los Angeles to the 5th seed in the Western Conference.
While Harden did return to a prime version of himself in the regular season, the playoffs were a rollercoaster for the 35-year-old point guard. In the seven-game series against the Nuggets, Harden's scoring dropped to 18.7 points per game, and he was a non-factor in the fifth and seventh games of the series.
A new report by HoopsHype's Michael Scotto revealed the Clippers plans for Harden with a player option looming this offseason.
"After earning an All-Star and All-NBA Third Team selection, Clippers guard James Harden is trending towards declining his $36.35 million player option," Scotto wrote.
He continued, "Both Harden and the Clippers are interested in continuing their partnership, sources say, with a growing belief that his next contract could keep him in Los Angeles through the 2026-27 season alongside Kawhi Leonard."
There is no doubt that Harden is a floor-raiser for a Clippers team that outperformed all expectations before the season. Harden, a California native, seems to want to end his career with Los Angeles.
If he declines his player option, it would be wise to suggest that he receive a contract similar to his current one, where he could be in range for $30 million to $35 million per year for two years, aligning with Leonard's deal.
