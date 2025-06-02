Ex-Clippers Star Shares Truth Amid Pascal Siakam, Tyrese Haliburton Debate
The NBA Finals are set, with the Indiana Pacers looking to pull off the massive upset against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Even though they are arguably the two deepest teams in the NBA, the play from their respective stars will be what decides this series.
In their journey to the NBA Finals, the Pacers have gotten stellar production from both Pascal Siakam and Tyrese Haliburton. With Siakam leading the way in scoring and Haliburton being the offensive engine of the team, they've proven to be one of the most compatible duos. However, Siakam won the Eastern Conference MVP honors by a slim margin, sparking a debate online over the selection.
In a recent episode of 'Run It Back' on FanDuel TV, former Los Angeles Clippers star Lou Williams weighed in on the debate, arguing that Siakam was well deserving of the honor, but Haliburton did his thing as well.
"As funny as the internet made it, [Tyrese Haliburton] was right. I'm one vote away...But it was also well deserved for Pascal Siakam as well," Williams shared. Haliburton got some backlash online after he appeared to walk to the front as the Eastern Conference Finals MVP trophy was being announced, despite his teammate taking home the honors.
Regardless, the end goal in mind for Indiana is capturing an NBA title, which would be their first in franchise history. Just like how Jayson Tatum was well-deserving of the Eastern Conference Finals MVP trophy as well, all eyes will be on how Haliburton responds as he'll need to be at the top of his game to win it all.
