NBA Fans React to Potential Kevin Durant, Clippers Trade
Phoenix Suns superstar forward Kevin Durant has been one of the biggest talking points of the 2025 NBA offseason so far, as many expect the two sides to part ways this summer.
Durant, 36, continues to dominate the NBA in year 17. This season, Durant averaged 26.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game with 52.7/43.0/83.9 shooting splits, but he has likely played his last game as a Phoenix Sun after two and a half years.
A new report from NBA insider Jake Fischer on The Stein Line reveals that the Suns are expected to put Durant on the trade block after they make a decision on their next head coach.
"The Suns are expected to make Durant available again in coming weeks after settling upon a new coach," Fischer wrote.
The Suns fired head coach Mike Budenholzer after just one year, and the franchise will now be holding a head coach search for the third consecutive offseason, an unbelievable feat. The Suns are not in a great spot, and trading away Durant is one of their few solutions to make things better.
X user @APH00PS proposed the idea of Durant teaming up with Kawhi Leonard and the LA Clippers amid the new trade report, which got many fans talking.
"No! Ride out next yr, sell high on a few dudes, if possible, and start retooling/soft rebuild next yr," one fan replied.
"Despite age…. He’s still one of the best 'go get a bucket' guys in the league…. And we need that," another fan said.
"What does a package for KD even look like? Feels like a dozen teams could make better offers," a fan questioned.
"No, the era of top heavy teams winning titles is over. Adding an extremely expensive, often injured, one isn't a good idea regardless of how good he is. Unless we want the season the Suns just had," another fan replied.
The Clippers' window is very small with an aging star duo of Kawhi Leonard and James Harden, so adding Kevin Durant would be an all-in move to try to win a championship next season. While it would be risky, the Clippers would certainly have to think about it.