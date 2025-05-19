All Clippers

New Report on James Harden's Potential NBA Contract With Clippers

A recent report reveals James Harden's contract situation with the LA Clippers

Apr 24, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard James Harden (1) controls the ball against the Denver Nuggets during the second half of game three in the first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Clippers did everything right in the 2024 summer, leading to them making fiscally smart decisions in the regular season as well. The Clippers were under the tax line and comfortably below both the First and Second Aprons, which are ever-so-valuable in today's league.

With some interesting decisions to be made this summer, a few factors could come into play regarding some of their key pieces. Coming off another 50-win season, the Clippers were eliminated in the Conference Quarterfinals by the Denver Nuggets, but the season was widely considered a success given the expectations.

James Harden was at the forefront of that, earning an All-Star nod and likely an All-NBA spot. Nicolas Batum signed for a small amount of money to return to the Clippers after a year with the Philadelphia 76ers and was one of Los Angeles's best players in the playoffs.

Now, a new report from The Athletic's Danny Leroux suggests that those two pieces could look to take a discount to help the team.

"James Harden has a $36.3-million player option, and Nicolas Batum has a $4.9-million player option, so there is some real variability in the Clippers’ spending power depending on how those resolve," Leroux wrote. "If both players return at those numbers, the Clippers will have about $12 million under the tax and can push that to $17 million by waiving Drew Eubanks from his non-guaranteed contract."

With Amir Coffey being a free agent and posting career-high numbers across the board, he will undoubtedly be a hot commodity in the free agent market for other teams. If both Harden and Batum accept their player options, it would be unlikely for the Clippers to retain Coffey.

Mar 7, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; LA Clippers coach Tyronn Lue (left) and guard Amir Coffey (7) watch against the New York Knicks in the second half at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

But if both Harden and Batum choose to re-negotiate, which "feels unlikely," according to Leroux, the Clippers would have more flexibility to retain or upgrade the roster, which is now proven to be able to win at a high level.

GRANT MONA

Grant Mona is a multimedia sports journalist based in Los Angeles, covering multiple teams. He is a co-host and producer on The Sporting Tribune Today on The BET Las Vegas, KIRN 670 in Southern California and the Hawaii Sports Radio Network. He formerly played baseball with the University of the Pacific Tigers.

