New Report on Lakers' Failed Attempt to Sign Bradley Beal
The Western Conference was shaken up, again, on Wednesday. The Phoenix Suns and three-time All-Star Bradley Beal have reportedly agreed on a contract buyout, and now the 32-year-old guard is expected to sign a two-year, $11 million deal with the LA Clippers.
Via Shams Charania: "BREAKING: Three-time NBA All-Star Bradley Beal has agreed to a contract buyout with the Phoenix Suns and plans to join the Los Angeles Clippers on a two-year, $11 million deal with a player option after clearing waivers, Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports told ESPN."
The Clippers' signing of Beal is a huge addition, as the team bolsters its star-studded core to build a potential starting lineup of James Harden, Bradley Beal, Kawhi Leonard, John Collins, and Ivica Zubac.
Beal choosing the Clippers is not much of a surprise after weeks of rumors that they were his most likely destination, but there were a handful of suitors going after Beal, including the Los Angeles Lakers.
However, Beal reportedly did not reciprocate a level of interest with the Lakers.
"Beal did not show a lot of interest in playing for the Lakers despite the team holding extensive conversations with him and his representation, league sources told @ClutchPoints," NBA insider Brett Siegel reported.
Historically, very few players choose to play for the Clippers over the Lakers, but this is an incredible sign for Steve Ballmer and company. The Clippers are undoubtedly building something, and they have to hope that Beal and their other 2025 offseason additions were the missing pieces.