Latest Clippers Report Pours Cold Water on James Harden & Kawhi Leonard Trade Rumors

The Los Angeles Clippers are 6-19 for the season. They are headed for their first losing campaign since 2011, barring a miraculous turnaround. Naturally, there are many who expect big changes to the roster. James Harden and Kawhi Leonard are both in their mid-30s. Instead of keeping them to chase an improbable play-in spot, the Clippers could be better served by cashing them in for future assets.

It turns out that the front office doesn't necessarily see it this way. ESPN's Ramona Shelburne said on Monday that the Clippers aren't thinking about "blowing it up" and instead they "want to get back to being as competitive as they can be."

"I don't get the sense that they're (the Clippers) thinking about blowing it up. I think they want to get back to being as competitive as they can be" - @ramonashelburne pic.twitter.com/8YjEwlUzGf — Oh No He Didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) December 15, 2025

Clippers' Reported Trade Deadline Approach Is a Big Mistake

Shelburne added that she doesn't think the Clippers are ready to pull the plug on James Harden and Kawhi Leonard. Instead, she expects them to make moves on the margins to change things up around the two aging stars.

While this would certainly not be a surprising approach by Steve Ballmer and Lawrence Frank, it would be a disappointing one. The Clippers' current top brass has acquiesced to Leonard in every turn and has tied their fortunes to their star perhaps more than any other franchise. What has this gotten them besides zero playoff series wins in the last four years and a 6-19 start this season? What else does one organization need to finally find religion and understand that a rebuild is the only way?

The front office would point to the fact that the Clippers already owe their first-round pick to the OKC Thunder and that there would be little to gain from tanking this season. However, bottoming out to maximize your draft pick isn't the only reason for rebuilding. The Clippers need to accumulate as many assets as possible to kickstart their new era. Replenishing their asset drawers with draft capital and intriguing young players is a great way to build a sustainable winner in the future.

Right now, Leonard and Harden almost certainly have more trade value than they will this time next year. They will be a year older and may have more injury concerns. Harden may not even be with the team since he has a player option decision to make in the offseason. Leonard, on the other hand, will be on an expiring contract and will be a flight risk.

Holding onto Leonard and Harden until the end of the season or longer only serves to depreciate their value and delay the inevitable. Fortunately, there is plenty of time before the February 5 trade deadline. If the Clippers continue to disappoint in the next six weeks, the front office could perhaps be forced to accept reality.

