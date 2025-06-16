New Report on Players Raptors Would Trade for Kevin Durant
The Phoenix Suns and superstar forward Kevin Durant are expected to part ways before the 2025 NBA Draft, and a handful of potential suitors have emerged as trade talks heat up.
While Durant's preferred destinations are reported to be the San Antonio Spurs, Houston Rockets, and Miami Heat, a couple of other suitors remain in the picture. A recent report from ESPN's Brian Windhorst reveals that the Toronto Raptors and LA Clippers are "lurking" in the Durant sweepstakes.
"You don't see Toronto on Durant's list, but the Raptors are one of the teams lurking out there," Windhorst said on SportsCenter. "...And I think there’s a couple others, including the Los Angeles Clippers... This is still wide open. Maybe Durant gets what he wants. Maybe he has to accept something else."
Of course, it would be a shock for the Raptors to jump in and win the Durant sweepstakes, especially over a team like the Clippers, Heat, Rockets, or Spurs.
However, a recent report from NBA insider Jake Fischer reveals what the Raptors would be sending back in a potential blockbuster trade for Durant.
"Sources say that the Raptors would be willing to part with either RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley for a significant roster upgrade," Fischer wrote on The Stein Line. "Several league figures with knowledge of the Raptors' thinking have likewise asserted that they could show a willingness to move center Jakob Poeltl as well ... provided that the trade in question brought back Durant."
"The Raptors' No. 9 pick is also increasingly viewed as perhaps the most likely top-10 pick in the draft to be traded," Fischer continued. "My sense is that Toronto would prefer to simply trade down rather than trade out of the first-round completely. Perhaps there is some swap potential in a deal with Phoenix and the Suns' No. 29 overall selection."
The Raptors certainly have the assets to make a push for Durant as they look to compete in a weakened Eastern Conference as early as next season.