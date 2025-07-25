New York Knicks Named 'Best Fit' for 3x NBA All-Star Ben Simmons
The New York Knicks finally broke their dreadful Eastern Conference Finals drought in the 2025 NBA playoffs after not making it to that stage since 2000. Still, however, the franchise was not pleased. The Knicks immediately parted ways with head coach Tom Thibodeau and ultimately hired Mike Brown as his replacement, and the team has since been looking for roster upgrades.
The Knicks have brought in Jordan Clarkson and Guerschon Yabusele this offseason, but are still limited to their moves due to a very expensive, top-heavy roster. Now, in late July, there is still one cheap free agent that could fit their mold.
The Knicks have recently been linked to three-time NBA All-Star Ben Simmons, who is still sitting on the open market after a short stint with the LA Clippers. Through 18 appearances in LA, Simmons averaged 2.9 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.1 assists, and 0.7 steals in 16.4 minutes per game, but his defensive versatility and playmaking at his size have garnered some attention in free agency.
CBS Sports' Sam Quinn recently named the Knicks as the "best fit" for Ben Simmons.
"How about the Knicks? The key to maximizing Simmons will be surrounding him with shooting," Quinn wrote. "...Perhaps New York could lean on Simmons as a creator when Jalen Brunson goes to the bench. He gives them yet another big wing to deploy defensively, and if they want to switch as much as they did in the later stages of the postseason, Simmons can do so.
"The pressure of Madison Square Garden is a potential issue, but we're talking about a 10-15-minute reserve here, not a star. It's a low-risk, high-reward gamble."
The Knicks' problem recently has been their weaker bench unit, as they overload their starters, but with new head coach Mike Brown running the system, he will certainly want a more balanced attack from his reserves. While Simmons is not the most intriguing option, he has the tools to be a valuable player in the right system.