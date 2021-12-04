Nicolas Batum is Out of Quarantine

One of the most important Clippers may be making a return very soon.

Nicolas Batum revealed on Twitter that he's back shooting in a gym after missing the last eight games for the LA Clippers.

Batum unexpectedly tested positive for COVID-19 before the LA Clippers faced the Dallas Mavericks on November 21. He won't be playing with the team against the Sacramento Kings, making it his eighth missed game in Health and Safety Protocols.

While Batum is only averaging 9.8 PPG, 5.5 RPG, and 1.5 APG, he's an incredibly important part of both the Clippers' offense and defense. Batum allows for the Clippers to play a brand of small ball that is both incredibly unique to the team, and successful. It's what allowed them to defeat both the Dallas Mavericks and Utah Jazz in the playoffs when it seemed like things were getting out of hand.

There is still no timetable for Batum's return, but getting out of quarantine is the first step towards returning. Just being cleared doesn't necessarily mean that Batum is in basketball shape. He has missed eight games of basketball in a span of about two weeks, which will take some time to get acclimated to.

The LA Clippers face the Sacramento Kings tonight in a game that is both the second night of a back-to-back and the fifth game in seven nights. After this stretch, the Clippers will only play 2-3 games for the next three weeks, which is some much-needed rest.

