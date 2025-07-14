Norman Powell Gets Brutally Honest on Clippers-Heat Trade
The LA Clippers were expected to make some moves this offseason after an underwhelming first-round playoff exit, and the franchise quickly made it clear that they were not afraid to make big changes.
One week ago, the Clippers traded star guard Norman Powell to the Miami Heat in a three-team deal that got them John Collins from the Utah Jazz.
Via Shams Charania: "BREAKING: The Clippers, Jazz and Heat have agreed to a trade that sends Norman Powell to Miami, John Collins to Los Angeles, and Kevin Love, Kyle Anderson and a 2027 Clippers second-round pick to the Jazz, sources tell ESPN."
Powell, 32, is coming off a career year with the Clippers, averaging 21.8 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 1.2 steals per game with 48.4/41.8/80.4 shooting splits. Powell was nearly an All-Star this season after two consecutive years of being in the Sixth Man of the Year race, but now gets a fresh opportunity in Miami.
After the trade, Powell told the Sun Sentinal about his experience with how it went down.
"Honestly, I didn't know what to think at first," Powell said. "I mean, it's been a crazy last couple of weeks, just from talking to Lawrence Frank in my exit meeting and what they were telling me. When I got the call and said I was traded, obviously it's a shock, because you're not expecting it. You just had a career year."
Powell also got honest about the opportunity to join the Heat.
"Hearing that it was Miami, I was really excited," Powell continued. "And then thinking back to my childhood and being a big fan of Dwyane Wade and watching the Heat growing up and wanting to play for the Heat organization as one of the teams as a childhood dream that you want to play for, it's definitely a full-circle moment for me."