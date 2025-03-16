All Clippers

Norman Powell Official Injury Status for Clippers vs Hornets

The Los Angeles Clippers have listed Norman Powell on the injury report against the Charlotte Hornets

Liam Willerup

Feb 8, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Norman Powell (24) brings the ball up court during the third quarter against the Utah Jazz at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Clippers looked well-positioned to land a top-six seed in the Western Conference heading into the All-Star break, but their fortunes have changed since then. Even though they've won six out of their last 10 games, the rest of the Western Conference has been so strong that they now sit as the eighth seed.

A major reason for their fall down the standings, despite Golden State and Minnesota's tremendous play, has been the unavailability of their players. With Kawhi Leonard still sitting out back-to-backs, they've also been without Norman Powell since the All-Star break, outside of a few minutes against the Lakers. However, their recent injury report indicates a positive sign toward his return.

Powell has been upgraded to questionable for the Clippers' Sunday home contest against the Charlotte Hornets. Powell last played a full game for the Clippers on February 13th, scoring 41 points against the Utah Jazz.

Before going down with injury, Powell was well on his way to a Most Improved Player award that he can no longer qualify for with the 65-game threshold out of reach. Regardless, he still leads the team in points per game this season with 23.8.

Feb 13, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; LA Clippers guard Norman Powell (24) reacts to a call against the Utah Jazz during overtime at the Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Creveling-Imagn Images / Christopher Creveling-Imagn Images

However, he's still questionable and would have to progress beyond that to be available. Going up against a Hornets team that boasts one of the worst records in the league, returning Sunday might not make sense. Anyways, tip-off is set for 7:00 p.m. EST in Los Angeles.

