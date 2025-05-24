Norman Powell Reveals Bittersweet Truth of Toronto Raptors Trade
The LA Clippers had their second consecutive 50+ win season, but also had their second straight first-round playoff exit. After making the Western Conference Finals in 2021, the Clippers have failed to make it past the first round, and now they will be looking for answers.
This season, the Clippers certainly thought they found the answer with a core of Kawhi Leonard, James Harden, Ivica Zubac, and Norman Powell, but they still fell short. Powell, especially, shocked many by stepping into a starting role after back-to-back seasons of being LA's sixth man.
This season, Powell averaged 21.8 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 1.2 steals per game through 60 starts with impressive 48.4/41.8/80.4 shooting splits. Powell, 31, had the best season of his career, but still reminisces on his past.
In a recent interview with the JD Bunkis podcast, Powell revealed how he still looks back on his time with the Toronto Raptors, where he spent the first six years of his career and won an NBA championship.
"Every time I see a little Google memory say 'six years ago', seeing the championship stuff, it blows my mind," Powell said.
Powell also admitted that he never wanted to leave Toronto.
"I didn’t have any contract talks with (the Raptors front office), we didn’t even get that far," Powell said. "I wanted to be there, I didn’t want to leave, but I know it’s a business...
"People still say they can't believe I was traded. People say that was kind of like the shift in that team, after I got traded ... and everything with Kyle (Lowry) leaving, getting Scottie (Barnes), and everything like that kind of unfolded after I was traded."
Of course, now Powell is reunited with former Raptors teammate Kawhi Leonard in LA, but it is always challenging for a player to get traded from a team that they want to be a part of.