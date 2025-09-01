Novak Djokovic Contacts Clippers Star After Unfortunate Injury
Bogdan Bogdanovic's torn hamstring couldn't have come at a worse time for the Serbian star, as it ended his participation in the prestigious EuroBasket championships and put his availability for the start of the NBA season in serious jeopardy. On the bright side, Bogdanovic received an inspiring message from one of his most legendary countrymen that surely served as motivation.
Bogdanovic suffered the injury with around 1:30 remaining in the second quarter of Serbia's second group stage game against Portugal, grabbing his hamstring immediately after driving to. An official press release from the Serbian national team revealed that Bogdanovic's diagnosis would require "intensive therapy" in the U.S. in order to quicken his return for the NBA season.
“Bogdanović has been diagnosed with a ruptured hamstring muscle, which will prevent him from playing in the remainder of the European Championship,” the statement read. “In agreement with Bogdan’s club, the Los Angeles Clippers, the captain will undergo intensive therapy in the United States in the coming period to recover as quickly as possible.”
Message From The Goat
As Bogdanovic begins looking forward to his rehab, legendary Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic reached out to express his well-wishes and offer any advice. Djokovic is currently competing at the U.S. Open in New York, so perhaps he and Bogdanovic will cross paths at some point before the NBA star gets back settled in Los Angeles.
"The moment I read that he was injured, I contacted him immediately,” Djokovic said. “I called him again, and he told me that unfortunately it was a more serious injury. I gave him some suggestions, ways he might be able to speed up his recovery. But it doesn’t seem to be helping this time.”
While losing Bogdanovic is undoubtedly a major setback for Serbia's bid at winning EuroBasket, the team is still in pole position to earn the coveted trophy after moving to 34-0 in group play with a decisive 82-60 win over the Czech Republic on Monday. Serbia didn't seem too phased by the loss of Bogdanovic, as it got out to a 27-5 lead through one quarter and cruised from that point on.
Serbia is scheduled to close group play with a matchup against Turkey in Riga, Latvia, in another game where the Nikola Jokic-led Serbians are decisive favorites. The knockout stages will begin on Saturday and will conclude with the championship on Sept. 14, with all rounds being contested in Riga.
Related Articles
Clippers Make Decision on Bogdan Bogdanovic After Big Injury Update
NBA Champion Reveals Story of Kawhi Leonard Destroying Him in Rookie Year
Clippers Star Bogdan Bogdanovic Suffers Injury at EuroBasket