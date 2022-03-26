Skip to main content
Patrick Beverley Calls Out Luka Doncic After Win

Patrick Beverley Tweeted at Luka Doncic following Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Dallas Mavericks rematch

Patrick Beverley and Luka Doncic have some history. With Beverley being played off the floor by Doncic in last year's playoffs, the veteran defensive guard made it his goal this year to get Doncic back. Before the season began, Patrick Beverley admitted Luka Doncic was the most difficult player he'd ever guarded; however, Beverley added that this year he would get his lick back.

After the Minnesota Timberwolves blew out the Dallas Mavericks on Friday, Beverley made sure to let Luka know who won their battle this year. In his first Tweet, Beverley acknowledged his comments from last year about Luka being his most difficult matchup, saying this year is different:

After the big win, Beverley didn't stop at just one Tweet. Directly tagging Doncic in his next post, Beverley made sure to emphasize that while he has love for Luka, this year's matchup goes to Pat Bev.

Per the NBA's individual matchup data, Beverley defended Doncic on 19 possessions during their first matchup this week. During those possessions, Doncic missed both the shots he took while also turning the ball over twice. While the league's matchup data is not yet available for this most recent matchup, Doncic was a -22 in Friday's loss. While that doesn't always tell the whole story, Beverley and Minnesota did a fantastic job in Luka's minutes.

This will not be the last time these two face off, but for now, Beverley is claiming victory.

