Patrick Beverley Wants Defensive Player of The Year Recognition

As the calendar turns to March, the Minnesota Timberwolves already have 11 more wins than they did all of last season. Sitting at 34-29, Minnesota currently holds the 7th seed in the Western Conference, which would allow them to host the first play-in game, giving them two chances to make the playoffs should they lose that contest. There is no doubt this organization has turned a corner, and one of the biggest reasons is Patrick Beverley.

Trading for Beverley in the offseason, Minnesota had a vision to pair his defense, playmaking, shooting, and mentality with a young team that could desperately use all of the above. While it was clear after the 2021 playoffs that they were getting an elite player, Beverley has provided much more than anyone in Minnesota could have hoped for. His teammates have frequently credited him with the culture change that has happened in Minnesota, but Beverley's impact is not restricted to culture or mentality.

Perhaps the best point of attack guard in the NBA, Beverley wants some DPOY love. One of his calling cards over the years has been his "First Team" celebration that follows a big defensive play, but the 3-time All-Defensive Team member is not content with just another selection this year. Following a big win over the Golden State Warriors, Beverley sent out this Tweet asking for DPOY recognition:

Anyone who watches Beverley knows that his solid defensive statistics and metrics match the eye test. Nobody at his size blocks more shots than he does, and his ability to disrupt the league's elite guards is a big reason why the Timberwolves have been so successful this season. While Pat Bev will likely not get the DPOY recognition of guys like Rudy Gobert and Giannis Antetokounmpo, he certainly deserves another All-Defensive team selection this year for what he has done on that end of the ball.

