Paul George Calls Steph Curry 'The Complete Package Offensively'

The LA Clippers dropped their season opener to the Golden State Warriors on Thursday night, and it was largely due to a classic performance from Steph Curry. After shooting just 5/21 against the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday, Curry opened up the game against the Clippers with 25 points in the first quarter on 100% shooting. It was the first time a player had scored 25 points in a quarter while remaining perfect from the field since Steph Curry himself did it last season. Before then, it had not been done since Klay Thompson in 2015.

After the Clippers did a relatively good job containing Steph in the second and third quarters, he found his rhythm again in the fourth. As he nearly always does, Curry re-entered the game with just under six minutes remaining on the clock. In the final 5:53 of game time, Steph poured in 10 points on 3/4 from the field and 2/3 from deep. The two threes were absolute daggers, with one coming just a step inside the mid-court logo.

After the game, LA Clippers star Paul George was asked about Curry's performance, and he said that "He’s so good. He’s just the complete package offensively… he’s mastered how to get free without dribbling the ball… one second you look away and he’s gone." The comments from George were an accurate description of what Steph displayed in this matchup against the Clippers.

The two teams will face each other again on November 28th at Staples Center.

