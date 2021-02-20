NewsGamedaySI.COM
Search

Paul George Reveals Details About Bone Edema Injury

Paul George explains how his bone edema injury happened
Author:
Publish date:

Paul George finally returned after a seven-game absence that lasted two weeks. Not much was known about the bone edema injury he was facing in his right toe, but George was finally able to speak on it after defeating the Utah Jazz. 

George was actually hurt long before his two-week shutdown. It was lingering during the Clippers' six-game road trip that began in January. At first, he actually just thought it was a sore foot. Once he saw it flare up so many times, that's when he realized it was more than that.

"I wasn't pretty healthy that game," George said about the Cavs game on February 3rd. "I had a stretch where we played every other game, so I had time to kinda recover going into games. If you recall, we played Brooklyn then Cleveland, two tough games that really caused me to dig down and push and plant and play off those toes. Just that back-to-back kind of tipped me overboard and I couldn’t recover, I needed some time off because it swelled up.”

Fortunately for the Clippers, he feels healthy now. After two weeks of rest, the swelling on George's toe has finally resided.

George feels better than he did two weeks ago, but now he has some rust to wear off. He didn't quite perform at his MVP candidate self against the Jazz: 15 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists, 1 steal, 1 block, on 6/14 shooting. Regardless, the Clippers were very fortunate to have him back.

"I wasn't ready to play 30+ minutes today," George said. "Gotta get back to that basketball conditioning and get that wind back to where it was. As much as I would've loved to play, I probably would've hurt the team being on the floor past the minutes I played tonight."

The Clippers have seven games left before the All-Star break. Their next challenge that awaits them doesn't get any easier, they have the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday.

USATSI_15601293_168384702_lowres
News

Paul George Reveals Details About Bone Edema Injury

Feb 5, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) is defended by Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) in the third quarter at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

LA Clippers Star Kawhi Leonard to Return vs. Utah Jazz

USATSI_15526210_168384702_lowres
News

BREAKING: LA Clippers Star Paul George Will Play vs. Utah Jazz

Feb 17, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Terance Mann (14) is defended by Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) as he drives to the basket in the first half of the game at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
News

LA Clippers vs. Utah Jazz: Preview, How to Watch and Betting Info

USATSI_15536988 (1)
News

LA Clippers Guard Luke Kennard Questionable to Play vs Utah Jazz

USATSI_15526281_168384702_lowres
News

Nicolas Batum Upgraded to Questionable vs Utah Jazz

Feb 12, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) drives around Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) during the third quarter at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports
News

LA Clippers Star Kawhi Leonard Upgraded to Questionable vs. Utah Jazz

USATSI_15526210_168384702_lowres
News

Paul George Upgraded to Questionable vs Utah Jazz