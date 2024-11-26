Paul George Makes Strong Russell Westbrook Statement
The LA Clippers split up their four Southern California stars this offseason, trading Russell Westbrook to the Utah Jazz and allowing Paul George to walk in free agency to the Philadelphia 76ers. While Kawhi Leonard and James Harden remain in Los Angeles, the former has been sidelined all season due to right knee injury management.
For Westbrook and George, their time on the Clippers was their second stint as teammates. Also playing together with the OKC Thunder, the two stars are close friends.
Speaking on Westbrook during a recent episode of his Podcast P show, George made a strong statement on his former teammate, explaining how different he is on and off the court.
“Russ has perfected separating who he is on the court and who he is off the court,” George said. “He has perfected being all invested on the person that's on the court, wants to win at all costs. ‘I don't care who is out there with me, only people that are on my team is my teammates.’ Once he get off that court, bro - that's your guy. That is the person that you want to hang with. Full of energy, love life, one of the best human beings ever.”
Westbrook is in his 17th NBA season and first with the Denver Nuggets. The 2017 NBA MVP spent two seasons with the Clippers where he made a strong impact on and off the court.
