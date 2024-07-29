Paul George’s Bold Boston Celtics Statement After Joining 76ers
For the past five seasons, Paul George only had to face the New York Knicks and Boston Celtics twice a year. Now, after leaving the Clippers for the Philadelphia 76ers, it's going to be much more than that. Despite the increased difficulty, George claims he's ready for the challenge.
During the newest episode of Podcast P by Wave Sports, Paul George opened up about having to face the New York Knicks and Boston Celtics more than twice a season. George claims that he misses playing in those arenas more than once a season.
“I mean, I think for me it is being back out east, right? Being out west for the past seven years of my career to come back east, I think that alone excites me. And then just the competition, you know what I mean? Obviously Boston is the team to beat. New York is iconic place to play. I miss playing there twice within a season. And so that alone is enough to just get you excited about what's to come."
Paul George says he wants the Philadelphia 76ers to establish their dominance over the Eastern Conference, including the Boston Celtics and Knicks. While the 76ers certainly improved, two of their top three stars are still very injury-prone.
"Being out east now, so I'm just looking forward to those battles," George said. "I already know how the west was, right? The west was getting crazy. There's so much parity out west now the east, it is going to be a different battle. It's a different gameplay I feel like out east than it is out west. So then just trying to establish our dominance, amongst two other dominant teams within the division, let alone the conference. So I'm just looking forward to that."
From a Clipper fan perspective, watching the Philadelphia 76ers will be very fascinating. Seeing how Paul George reacts to a change of scenery and a much rougher fanbase will be entertaining to watch.