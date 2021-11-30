Skip to main content
    • November 30, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Paul George Says Clippers Not in 'Panic' Mode After Losing 5 Out of Last 7 Games
    Publish date:

    Paul George Says Clippers Not in 'Panic' Mode After Losing 5 Out of Last 7 Games

    The Clippers have been playing awful, but morale isn't down.
    Author:

    The Clippers have been playing awful, but morale isn't down.

    The LA Clippers have not been a good basketball team for the last couple of weeks. The team has lost 5 out of the last 7 games, and 6 out of the last 9 games. Despite all of that, Paul George says the team is not in panic mode.

    "This is not a time to panic," George said. "We know we're not playing well. All of this is self-inflicted. Coming from our turnovers, starting with me."

    While Paul George may be averaging 28.5 PPG in the last two games, he's also averaging 7.5 turnovers - those turnovers are absolutely killing the Clippers. 

     "Again, tonight I was poor with the ball," George said. "We just give teams 20 extra possessions. That's it right there."

    Read More

    The Clippers have had an incredibly volatile season so far. They started the season losing four out of five games, then winning seven straight, and then losing 6 out of the last nine games. Fortunately for the Clippers, that story can be said for a majority of the teams in the Western Conference as well. No one in the Western Conference besides the Phoenix Suns and Golden State Warriors has played up to their potential. Because of that, the Clippers are still somehow tied for the fourth seed in the west.

    The scheduling has been absolutely brutal for the LA Clippers this season. The team is in the midst of playing five games in seven nights and has currently lost their first two games. Up next, are the: Sacramento Kings, Los Angeles Lakers, and Sacramento Kings. It's not very hard for the Clippers to go on a three-game winning streak, but their offense needs to be better.

    Marcus Morris Says Refs Won't Let Him Breathe on Luka Doncic

    Mark Cuban Reacts to Staples Center Changing Its Name to Crypto.com Arena

    Marcus Morris on the Dallas Mavericks: 'We Beat Them All The Time'

    USATSI_17259122_168390270_lowres
    News

    Paul George Says Clippers Not in 'Panic' Mode After Losing 5 Out of Last 7 Games

    44 seconds ago
    fullsizeoutput_9fb4
    News

    Pelicans Win Behind Career Night From Jonas Valanciunas, Defeat LA Clippers 123-104

    40 minutes ago
    16381432748158
    News

    Paul George Reacts to Steph Curry's Dominant Performance

    10 hours ago
    AP21324066907684
    News

    LA Clippers vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Preview, How to Watch, and Betting Info

    15 hours ago
    paul-george-looks-1568x882
    News

    Paul George Reacts to the Passing of Virgil Abloh

    Nov 28, 2021
    gettyimages-1236877098
    News

    Steph Curry Reveals He Used Technical Foul For Motivation Against Clippers

    Nov 28, 2021
    IMG_3553
    News

    Steph Curry Reveals Meaning Behind Technical Foul He Gave Referee

    Nov 28, 2021
    Steph-Curry-Paul-George-GETTY-1236874723
    News

    Steph Curry Dominates Again, Warriors Defeat Clippers 105-90

    Nov 28, 2021