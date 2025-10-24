Positive Signs For Los Angeles Clippers in Injury Report vs Phoenix Suns
Los Angeles Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue didn't mince words in his postgame press conference, taking full responsibility for the performance his team had in the season opener.
Kawhi Leonard, who managed just 10 points on an inefficient night, and James Harden showed flashes of his elite playmaking ability with 11 assists in the opener, but the Clippers need him to be more aggressive in scoring the basketball.
The Los Angeles Clippers will have their entire first and second unit rotation healthy and available for Friday night's home opener against the Phoenix Suns.
Jordan Miller will be OUT with hamstring soreness, but it is a welcome sight to have the core ready after Wednesday's disastrous 129-108 season-opening loss to the Utah Jazz.
The Clippers Are Fully Healthy
The clean bill of health for the veteran core is a welcome sight for Clipper fans after watching their star-studded squad get embarrassed in Salt Lake City.
Los Angeles trailed by 24 points after the first quarter and never mounted a serious comeback, falling behind by 31 at halftime in what became their most lopsided season-opening loss in 17 years.
New-Look Suns Present a Challenge
The Suns arrive at Intuit Dome sporting a dramatically different roster than last season, and they'll be doing so without one of their key acquisitions, Jalen Green, who is dealing with a right hamstring injury and is OUT.
The dynamic guard brings explosive scoring ability and elite athleticism that the Suns desperately need as they transition away from the Durant era, and without Green, Phoenix loses a primary ball-handler and one of their most dangerous perimeter threats.
The Suns' stacked frontcourt could also present the same issues that the Clippers faced against the Jazz, so rotation manipulation may also be in the cards.
How the Clippers Can Win
For the Clippers to avoid an 0-2 start, several players must deliver elevated performances:
Ivica Zubac was one of the few bright spots in the opener, leading the team with 19 points on 9-of-13 shooting. He must continue his dominance in the paint and on the glass against Mark Williams and the loaded Phoenix frontcourt, or else the Clippers will be in the same situation as the season opener.
John Collins, acquired in the offseason, played 28 minutes off the bench in his Clippers debut and provides crucial frontcourt depth, but his energy and versatility will be essential against Phoenix's athletic frontcourt rotation.
Derrick Jones Jr.'s elite athleticism and defensive versatility that could be deployed against multiple Suns threats make him essential in Lue's rotation, especially with Green out and Booker likely handling more ball-handling responsibilities.
It's a statement game. A chance to prove the Utah loss was an outlier rather than a sign of things to come, and a fully healthy Clippers rotation facing a Suns team missing a key piece should result in a dominant Los Angeles victory.
The question isn't whether the Clippers have enough talent. They do. The question is whether they can defend with intensity, execute Lue's offensive system consistently, and capitalize on favorable matchups when they present themselves. Tip-off is set for 10:30 p.m. EST.