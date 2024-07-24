Recent NBA Champion Calls Out Clippers for NBA Bubble Disaster
No matter how much time goes by, the Clippers' blown 3-1 lead against the Nuggets in the NBA bubble remains one of the biggest collapses in NBA history. So much so, that it still gets talked about today by current NBA players.
During a recent episode of The Draymond Green Show, Draymond Green and Kentavious Caldwelll-Pope discussed the LA Clippers collapsing against the Denver Nuggets in the bubble. According to Green, the Clippers were the team that wanted to stop playing in the bubble and wanted to go home.
"By the way, that was one of my favorite series of the bubble - that Nuggets-Clippers series," Caldwell-Pope said. "That was just like man, how in the hell, you up 3-1, even if you talked about leaving, like you up 3-1, finish the job. Go and lose the next round."
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope then agreed with Green's claims, stating that the Clippers were in fact, the team that wanted to go home in the bubble. The team didn't want to be in the bubble anymore and completely collapsed against the Nuggets.
"Then we're just sitting there waiting, like I say that's one of the favorite series I like, we had to sit there and watch this whole series," Caldwell-Pope said. "I've heard it, yeah, that it did come from their team. I don't know who said it, you know what I'm saying. The boys was like they was ready to go, first team ready to go."
Draymond Green claims that the Clippers left a golden opportunity at an NBA championship behind when they quit on the bubble. In retrospect, he wasn't wrong. The 2019-20 NBA season was the only time in Kawhi Leonard and Paul George's tenure that both players were fully healthy in the NBA Playoffs.
Related Articles
Philadelphia 76ers Star Reveals Honest Feelings on James Harden
Exclusive: Russell Westbrook Opens Up About Role With Clippers
James Harden Opens Up About Playing for Clippers After Rough Few Years