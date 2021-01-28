Report: Jimmy Butler likely not playing against Clippers

According to a report from the Associated Press, there is no "definitive plan" to have Jimmy Butler return to game action tomorrow.

"Heat forward Jimmy Butler (virus protocols) has been going through some level of conditioning work this week, which is part of the return to play plan set by the NBA. There is no definitive plan yet for his return to game action, tomorrow or this weekend or beyond."

The Heat are currently incredibly shorthanded against the Denver Nuggets, here's the list of players they were missing tonight: Goran Dragic, Moe Harkless, Chris Silva, Tyler Herro, Jimmy Butler, and Meyers Leonard.

There is no certainty who will be out against the Clippers tomorrow, as they're all listed as day-to-day. However, the Associated Press' report implies that Jimmy Butler will remain out.

The Clippers will need all the help they can get in tomorrow's game against the Heat. Kawhi Leonard and Paul George tested negative for COVID-19 on Wednesday and will miss tomorrow's game against the Heat. As previously reported, the duo could return as early as Friday if they continue testing negative for COVID-19. LA will also miss Patrick Beverley against the Miami Heat.

As there was against the Hawks, there is a legitimate chance that the LA Clippers can defeat the Miami Heat. The margin for error is low, and the team will need contributions from everyone. There can't be a cold game from deep, and there can't be another cold game from Lou Williams. It's the next man up for the LA Clippers.