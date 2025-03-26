Russell Westbrook's Ex-Clippers Teammate's Story Goes Viral
Future Hall of Fame point guard Russell Westbrook had a short two-season tenure with the LA Clippers, but his time in Hollywood did not go as expected.
Through 89 regular-season appearances, Westbrook averaged 12.2 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 5.2 assists per game, and much of LA was ready for the star guard to move on in the offseason. Westbrook played a career-low 22.5 minutes per game in the 2023-24 season, and he did not seem to appreciate that coaching decision.
Former Clippers guard Bones Hyland went on TikTok live to tell a hilarious story about his LA teammate Russell Westbrook, and it has gone viral on social media.
"I guess Lue was cutting his minutes down, so he played like 10 minutes one game," Hyland said about Westbrook. "After the game, bro, he said 'Yo Bizzy, I ain't gon lie, they got me f****d up. I'm finna walk in this b***h with my top-75 jacket on and ask these n****s if they see this s**t.' I was in f*****g tears."
Westbrook saying he was going to walk in with his NBA 75th Anniversary jacket to show up Clippers coach Ty Lue is incredible, especially because there was no real reason for the former MVP to be playing only ten minutes on any given night.
Despite his age, the 17-year NBA veteran has continued to be a difference-maker on the court, and Lue not giving him a real opportunity last season was a mistake. Now, the 36-year-old is making an impact with the Denver Nuggets after a hectic Clippers campaign.