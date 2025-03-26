Russell Westbrook's Ex-Clippers Teammate's Story Goes Viral

Bones Hyland tells a funny story of how Russ told him he was finna walk into the Clippers locker room with his Top 75 jacket on after Ty Lue only played him 10 minutes one game



“He said yo Bizzy they got me fcked up. I’m finna walk in this b*tch with my Top 75 jacket on like… pic.twitter.com/USMcxGnQbO