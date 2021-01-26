Report: Lonzo Ball is Available, Should the LA Clippers Trade for Him?

According to a report from Shams Charania, the Pelicans have shown an openness to trading Lonzo Ball.

This creates a dialog that we started last week, should the LA Clippers trade for him?

At this point, the Clippers don't look like they need a playmaker. Paul George and Kawhi Leonard have done a fantastic job of becoming the primary playmakers for the team. What they do need though, is a solid backup point guard for Patrick Beverley.

The Clippers do have Reggie Jackson, but he's an entirely different player than Beverley. He can shoot it well from deep, but his defensive capability is a significant downgrade from Beverley. Once Jackson comes in, the Clippers' defensive coverages change entirely. That is something Lonzo Ball could help the Clippers with - being a defensive-minded guard who helps bench defense.

There is no scenario where Lonzo Ball should start over Patrick Beverley. However, Beverley has missed a lot of games these last two seasons due to injury. It happens often enough where the situation needs to be addressed in filling that void.

Interestingly enough, Charania didn't report that the Clippers had an interest in Lonzo Ball. He did report that there was interest in Derrick Rose though. It's tough to say the Clippers should trade for a particular player right now, they're playing arguably the best basketball in the NBA. A seven-game winning streak and the best record in the NBA was proof enough. It'll be easier to make that judgment once the season progresses, and we can see what weaknesses the Clippers have against contending teams.

Do you believe the Clippers should trade for Lonzo Ball now that he's available?