Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Warriors Team Thanks Dirk Nowitzki For Impact on Basketball

The Golden State Warriors paid tribute to Dallas Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki

Dallas Mavericks and NBA legend Dirk Nowitzki finally had his jersey retired by the Mavs on Wednesday, and the Golden State Warriors were in attendance for the occasion. Ahead of the game, several Warriors players paid tribute to Dirk, thanking him for his impact on the game of basketball.

In a video posted by the Golden State Warriors on Twitter, superstar Steph Curry said, "Dirk, congratulations on your jersey retirement. It's obviously a well-deserved acknowledgement and accomplishment for your entire career, and doing it in one city. Representing Dallas, Germany, your entire family, teammates, and everybody. So congratulations on a job well done, I hope you feel the love, and you changed the game, man. From a big man shooting the way you did, it's legendary. Enjoy it."

Klay Thompson said, "Dirk, congrats man. What an honor, I mean, you deserve it. The greatest Maverick in the history of the franchise. In my book, you're one of the greatest shooters of all-time, obviously the greatest shooting big-man of all-time. You, and Steve, and J-Kidd, it was some great basketball -- beautiful basketball to watch. We might be the Splash Bros, but you're a Splash god for what you've done for the game. Thank you, Dirk."

The Golden State Warriors had some great battles with Dirk Nowitzki and the Dallas Mavericks, so it was cool to see their team show love to one of the NBA's all-time greats.

