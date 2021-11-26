Steph Curry Shares Thoughts on Steve Kerr's Rotation Patterns

In an attempt to maximize the effectiveness of his superstar guard, Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has implemented a new substitution pattern for Steph Curry. In years past, including last season, Kerr would typically play Curry for the entirety of the 1st and 3rd quarters, and bring him back in around the six-minute mark of the 2nd and 4th quarters. This wasn't an exact strategy on a nightly basis, but Steph's substitution pattern has roughly followed this model.

Coach Steve Kerr and the Warriors have been altering Steph Curry's substitution pattern this year, in order to keep him on the floor for the game's most pivotal moments. Instead of bringing Steph back in the game around the six-minute mark of the 4th quarter, Coach Kerr has been subbing him out in the middle of quarters, in order to give him extended run in that final frame.

This season, Steph is averaging 7.3 minutes per game in the 4th quarter, which is up from the 5.8 he averaged last season. When asked after Wednesday's win over the Philadelphia 76ers about his new sub pattern, Curry said he is still getting used to it.

Joe Viray, a writer for SB Nation's Golden State of Mind, reported that Steph Curry admitted to still not being 100% comfortable with his new substitution patterns. The superstar cited momentum as the most difficult adjustment, as he'll often feel as if he is entering a zone right before having to take a seat in the middle of a quarter.

While Curry may not be perfectly comfortable with his new sub pattern yet, he has gotten himself off to an MVP start to this season. His team currently sits atop the NBA at 16-2, and Curry's dominance is the primary reason why. His mere existence is an offensive juggernaut, and when surrounded by competent talent, few teams have the personnel to challenge these Warriors.

