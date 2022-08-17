The LA Clippers Have the Most Back-to-Backs in NBA This Season

There is one certainty fans can expect every season, and it's that the LA Clippers won't have a good schedule - this season is no different.

The LA Clippers have 15 back-to-backs this season, which is tied in the NBA for most back-to-backs among all NBA teams. The four teams that they're tied with are the: Chicago Bulls, Golden State Warriors, Sacramento Kings, and Utah Jazz. Fortunately for the Clippers, they don't have any instances of five games in seven nights, for the first time in franchise history. Last season, they had five instances of five games in seven nights.

The poor scheduling will continue for the LA Clippers as long as they remain inside of the Crypto Arena. Decades ago, former owner Donald Sterling had the chance to make the Clippers the secondary tenant of Staples Center behind the Los Angeles Kings. Unfortunately, Sterling waited too long to make his decision to move into Staples Center, and the Los Angeles Lakers became that secondary tenant. So as it stands, the LA Clippers have third scheduling priority inside of their arena behind both the Los Angeles Kings and Lakers. First priority goes to the Kings, the second priority goes to the Lakers, and the third priority goes to the Clippers.

The first half of the season is actually very jam-packed for the Clippers. They'll play 61 games before the All-Star break, which ties an NBA record (via Andrew Greif). Their first game is against the Los Angeles Lakers on the road, followed by a back-to-back against the Sacramento Kings and Phoenix Suns. Instances like these are why teams need depth, to survive the dog days of the regular NBA season. One thing matters most for the Clippers, and it's to get through the grueling regular season healthy.

