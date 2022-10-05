Ty Lue Gives Injury Update on Luke Kennard and Terance Mann

In their final Seattle pre-season game before heading home for two more exhibitions, the LA Clippers were without Terance Mann for the entire game, and lost Luke Kennard just minutes into his first stint. Mann was out with an ankle injury, and Kennard also exited with an ankle injury. While Lue confirmed postgame that it was just an ankle turn for Kennard, there was no immediate sense at that time if he would be back for another pre-season contest.

Before practice on Wednesday, Lue told reporters that both Terance Mann and Luke Kennard are feeling good, and while neither practiced on Wednesday, both will appear in at least one of the team's final two pre-season games. Jason Preston, who also missed that final game in Seattle, is in the same boat as Kennard and Mann. Dealing with a minor groin injury, Preston will not practice on Wednesday, but will play again in the pre-season.

Currently fully-healthy, with the exception of some minor injures, the Clippers should have an opportunity to enter the regular season with their entire roster intact. This is why the team is being so cautious with players like Mann and Kennard. While neither player is dealing with a serious injury, the team is making sure they are 100% healthy before returning to game action. According Ty Lue, that return will happen during this pre-season for Mann, Kennard, and Preston.

Related Articles

Ty Lue Addresses Clippers' Backup Center Situation

Isaiah Hartenstein Reveals Reason For Leaving Clippers For Knicks

Norman Powell Breaks Down Return of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George