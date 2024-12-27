All Clippers

Ty Lue Makes New Kawhi Leonard Injury Announcement

LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard is out at least four more games.

Joey Linn

Dec 23, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) looks on against the Philadelphia 76ers in the fourth quarter at Wells Fargo Center.
Dec 23, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) looks on against the Philadelphia 76ers in the fourth quarter at Wells Fargo Center. / Kyle Ross-Imagn Images
In this story:

LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard has been sidelined all season due to right knee injury recovery. Sidelined during the 2024 NBA Playoffs with this injury, Leonard then participated in Team USA’s training camp ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics, which signified he was nearing a full recovery. Suffering a setback during camp, Leonard did not travel to Paris, and has been sidelined since.

Recently progressing to five-on-five practice, Leonard has been taking the necessary steps towards a return to game action. Speaking with reporters after Thursday's practice at Intuit Dome, Clippers head coach Ty Lue made a new announcement on his star forward.

Kawhi Leonard
Dec 4, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard watches from the bench during the second half against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Intuit Dome. / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

According to Lue, Leonard had another successful practice on Thursday, but will miss at least the next four games. Ruled out for Friday’s contest against the Golden State Warriors, Leonard will also not travel on the team’s upcoming three-hame road trip.

Rather than traveling, Leonard will practice with the San Diego Clippers in order to get more five-on-five reps.

Going to college at San Diego State, Leonard will not be too far from there while with the Clippers’ G League affiliate. The star forward is not expected to play in any G League games, but will instead practice with the team in order to stack five-on-five practices.

Since he is not traveling, the earliest possible season debut for Leonard is January 4 against the Atlanta Hawks. That said, the Clippers have given no target date for his return.

Related Articles

Ex-NBA Star Calls Out Drake for DeMar DeRozan Comments

Patrick Beverley Makes Statement on Possible NBA Comeback

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Makes Honest Statement on Clippers-Thunder Trade

Published
Joey Linn
JOEY LINN

Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News