Ty Lue Makes New Kawhi Leonard Injury Announcement
LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard has been sidelined all season due to right knee injury recovery. Sidelined during the 2024 NBA Playoffs with this injury, Leonard then participated in Team USA’s training camp ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics, which signified he was nearing a full recovery. Suffering a setback during camp, Leonard did not travel to Paris, and has been sidelined since.
Recently progressing to five-on-five practice, Leonard has been taking the necessary steps towards a return to game action. Speaking with reporters after Thursday's practice at Intuit Dome, Clippers head coach Ty Lue made a new announcement on his star forward.
According to Lue, Leonard had another successful practice on Thursday, but will miss at least the next four games. Ruled out for Friday’s contest against the Golden State Warriors, Leonard will also not travel on the team’s upcoming three-hame road trip.
Rather than traveling, Leonard will practice with the San Diego Clippers in order to get more five-on-five reps.
Going to college at San Diego State, Leonard will not be too far from there while with the Clippers’ G League affiliate. The star forward is not expected to play in any G League games, but will instead practice with the team in order to stack five-on-five practices.
Since he is not traveling, the earliest possible season debut for Leonard is January 4 against the Atlanta Hawks. That said, the Clippers have given no target date for his return.
