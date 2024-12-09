Ty Lue Reveals Details of James Harden's New Injury
James Harden played in every single game for the LA Clippers this season, until last night against the Houston Rockets. The All-Star guard was unexpectedly diagnosed with right groin soreness that seemed to come out of nowhere. He was listed as questionable before getting ruled out of the game a few hours before tipoff.
Before the game, Clippers head coach Ty Lue revealed some details about Harden's new injury, stating that it's, "not serious." Lue also revealed that Harden would be day-to-day and that the groin injury stemmed from the team's last game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
The Clippers' new slew of injuries couldn't come at a worse time. In the next two weeks, the team has games against the Houston Rockets, Denver Nuggets, Dallas Mavericks, Dallas Mavericks, Memphis Grizzlies, and Golden State Warriors. Granted, there is some time for recovery until Friday's game against the Nuggets, but LA is missing a ton of important players.
As of Sunday night, the Clippers have injuries to Kawhi Leonard, James Harden, Derrick Jones Jr., Amir Coffey, and Terance Mann. There is only so much work a shorthanded team can do, and the Clippers have already exceeded expectations as a shorthanded team. Without Harden orchestrating the offense, it's going to be incredibly difficult for this team to create any momentum.
The LA Clippers face off against the Denver Nuggets on Friday at 9:00 p.m. EST.
Related Articles
Ex-NBA Star Calls Out Drake for DeMar DeRozan Comments
Patrick Beverley Makes Statement on Possible NBA Comeback
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Makes Honest Statement on Clippers-Thunder Trade