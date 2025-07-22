Unexpected Report on Chris Paul's Role With LA Clippers
Chris Paul's return to the Clippers is a storybook reunion for one of the greatest point guards the game of basketball has ever seen. After leaving Los Angeles in 2017 in a sign-and-trade, Paul ventured across multiple cities with new teams before landing back with the Clippers in the 2025 offseason.
For Paul, it was a no-brainer. He gets to be back home, where his family resides, playing close to them, which is something he was outspoken about doing, and also be part of a contending team in the Western Conference.
Paul's age was just a number in the 2024-2025 season, as he averaged 8.8 points and 7.4 assists per game while playing an incredible 82 games, becoming the first player in NBA history to achieve this feat in his 20th season or later.
ESPN's Brian Windhorst appeared on NBA Today to discuss the role that Paul will be taking in likely his last season in the NBA with the Clippers.
"From what I understand, he's not going to have guaranteed playing time. There are going to be nights where James Harden and their backup Kris Dunn get the minutes at point guard and Chris Paul might not play at all, which is something we've never seen from him before," Windhorst said.
"He has understood that. He understands that he is going to be in that spot that he hasn't...there had to be an understanding with James Harden. He and James Harden didn't have the greatest relationship when they were in Houston a few years ago, but Harden is on board with this signing," he continued.
Paul controlled the pace of the game, made smart decisions, and ran the offense efficiently in San Antonio with the Spurs, even at his age. Therefore, it will be beneficial for Harden not to have to exert himself as much as he did in the 2024-2025 season.
Related Articles
NBA Fans React to Ben Simmons, New York Knicks Reports
Kevin Durant Reacts to Bradley Beal's Farewell Message to Suns
Ex-Celtics Star Bashes LA Clippers After Signing Bradley Beal