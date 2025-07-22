All Clippers

Unexpected Report on Chris Paul's Role With LA Clippers

The LA Clippers' newest backup point guard will be in a much different role than years past.

Grant Mona

Nov 4, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Chris Paul (3) moves the ball against Los Angeles Clippers forward Derrick Jones Jr. (55) during the first half at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Chris Paul's return to the Clippers is a storybook reunion for one of the greatest point guards the game of basketball has ever seen. After leaving Los Angeles in 2017 in a sign-and-trade, Paul ventured across multiple cities with new teams before landing back with the Clippers in the 2025 offseason.

For Paul, it was a no-brainer. He gets to be back home, where his family resides, playing close to them, which is something he was outspoken about doing, and also be part of a contending team in the Western Conference.

Paul's age was just a number in the 2024-2025 season, as he averaged 8.8 points and 7.4 assists per game while playing an incredible 82 games, becoming the first player in NBA history to achieve this feat in his 20th season or later.

Apr 6, 2025; Portland, Oregon, USA; San Antonio Spurs point guard Chris Paul (3) looks on during the first half against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-Imagn Images / Soobum Im-Imagn Images

ESPN's Brian Windhorst appeared on NBA Today to discuss the role that Paul will be taking in likely his last season in the NBA with the Clippers.

"From what I understand, he's not going to have guaranteed playing time. There are going to be nights where James Harden and their backup Kris Dunn get the minutes at point guard and Chris Paul might not play at all, which is something we've never seen from him before," Windhorst said.

"He has understood that. He understands that he is going to be in that spot that he hasn't...there had to be an understanding with James Harden. He and James Harden didn't have the greatest relationship when they were in Houston a few years ago, but Harden is on board with this signing," he continued.

Paul controlled the pace of the game, made smart decisions, and ran the offense efficiently in San Antonio with the Spurs, even at his age. Therefore, it will be beneficial for Harden not to have to exert himself as much as he did in the 2024-2025 season.

Published
Grant Mona
GRANT MONA

Grant Mona is a multimedia sports journalist based in Los Angeles, covering multiple teams. He is a co-host and producer on The Sporting Tribune Today on The BET Las Vegas, KIRN 670 in Southern California and the Hawaii Sports Radio Network. He formerly played baseball with the University of the Pacific Tigers.

