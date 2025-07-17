Ex-Celtics Star Bashes LA Clippers After Signing Bradley Beal
On Wednesday afternoon, the LA Clippers made waves after they acquired Bradley Beal following his buyout from the Phoenix Suns.
While Clipper fans may be excited, former Boston Celtics champion Kendrick Perkins isn't impressed at all. The big man shared his thoughts on ESPN's First Take.
"Nothing," Perkins said about what the Clippers would do with Beal.. "I'm just being real here. We was talking maybe four years ago, we had Bradley Beal in the conversation with the likes of a Devin Booker, Jaylen Brown, Donovan Mitchell when it comes down to the two-guard position. When you look at the Clippers, they not doing anything but getting older."
Perkins did acknowledge that the Clippers traded for John Collins, but overall, they're still a very old team compared to the Oklahoma City Thunder or Minnesota Timberwolves.
"I know that they got John Collins from the Utah Jazz, but when you look at what teams have done this offseason, the teams that are trying to go get it, they have youth. they have athleticism, they have depth at the wing position that can play both ways," Perkins added.
On one end, it is true that only younger teams are making it far in the NBA playoffs. On the other end, the Clippers also pushed the Denver Nuggets to Game 7, who also pushed the Oklahoma City Thunder to Game 7.
