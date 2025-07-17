NBA Fans React to Ben Simmons, New York Knicks Reports
The New York Knicks have made some major moves this offseason, improving their organization after a trip to the Eastern Conference Finals. However, it looks like the Knicks may not be done just yet.
The Knicks started the offseason but firing Tom Thibodeau and hiring Mike Brown as the next head coach, bringing in a two-time Coach of the Year. On top of that, New York bolstered its bench, signing Jordan Clarkson and Guerschon Yabusele.
With the Knicks now posing a legitimate eight-to-nine-man rotation, they could get even better. SNY's Ian Begley reported earlier in the offseason that the franchise was eyeing former LA Clippers guard Ben Simmons. In a recent edition of SNY's The Putback, Begley reported that New York was still in touch with the 28-year-old.
Simmons was picked up by the Clippers after being released by the Brooklyn Nets. In 18 regular-season games, the forward averaged 2.9 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 3.1 assists. Fans reacted to the Knicks potentially signing the former All-Star.
"Do NOT bring in Ben Simmons. Bringing back Landry Shamet is something I'd be fine with," one fan replied.
"Can we please not with Simmons," another said.
"Give me Simmons. Athletic ball handler that can guard multiple positions," one fan replied in support of the potentially targeting.
Simmons is still an unrestricted free agent and could still be picked up by a team as the offseason carries on. The Clippers, despite having signed Bradley Beal already, can still bring Simmons back on a veteran's minimum.
