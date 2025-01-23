Updated Massive Boston Celtics vs LA Clippers Injury Report
The LA Clippers face off agaianst the Boston Celtics on Wednesday night, but the trajectory of the game has changed entirely as the day has progressed.
As of just a few hours before tipoff, the Clippers have now downgraded essentially their entire starting lineup as out against the Celtics.
The following players have no been downgraded as OUT for the Clippers: James Harden, Kawhi Leonard, Norman Powell, Kris Dunn, Nicolas Batum, Ivica Zubac, and P.J. Tucker.
James Harden is dealing with groin soreness, Kawhi Leonard is dealing with right knee injury management, Norman Powell is dealing with back soreness, Kris Dunn is dealing with left knee soreness, Nicolas Batum is dealing with right finger soreness, Ivica Zubac is dealing with a left eye corneal abrasion, and P.J. Tucker is not with the team.
Meanwhile, the Boston Celtics have also downgraded Kristaps Porzingis as questionable due to an illness. However, he was available during shootaround. Jrue Holiday and Al Horford are also listed as questionable.
The LA Clippers are playing five games in seven nights, with their game against the Celtics being the third game in four nights. It seems pretty clear that the team is punting their game against Boston in favor of resting players for Thursday's game against the Washington Wizards. They'll have one more game this week against the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday as well.
The LA Clippers face off against the Boston Celtics at 10:30 p.m. EST on Wednesday.
