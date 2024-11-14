Warriors Champion Calls Out Shai Gilgeous-Alexander After Clippers Game
As NBA rules change year-by-year, players always look for ways to adapt and take advantage of situations. Previous rule changes that altered the game include the non-basketball move no call popularized by Trae Young and the NBA limiting time for free throw routines.
While the NBA does what it can to stay ahead of the problems and avoid players exploiting rules, Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is a player who tends to get some favorable foul calls that has him in the top five currently in free throw attempts per game. Following a foul call from Monday's matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers, a former Golden State Warriors champion spoke out against the All-NBA guard.
Former Warrior Andrew Bogut had this to say following Gilgeous-Alexander's questionable foul call late in the fourth quarter: "Blatant travel first. NBA rules need to be changed to NBA guidelines."
Interpreting this statement, it's clear that Bogut is frustrated that stars like Gilgeous-Alexander are getting foul calls that other players in the association aren't. Furthermore, he moved his pivot foot several times after catching the ball, which would've resulted in a traveling violation had it been called.
The criticism of foul calls is interesting coming from Bogut, who admitted on a 2022 episode of The Ryen Russillo Podcast that during his days with the Warriors, he saw favorable no-calls on illegal screens he set.
While it was a game-deciding call on the foul call for Gilgeous-Alexander that led to a Thunder win, the NBA might not step in to make a change until it comes up in another key moment.
