Watch: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Hits Game Winner, Thunder Defeat Clippers 104-103

    December 19, 2021
    December 19, 2021

Watch: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Hits Buzzer Beater Game Winner, Thunder Defeat Clippers 104-103
    Watch: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Hits Buzzer Beater Game Winner, Thunder Defeat Clippers 104-103

    Bally Sports

    Without Paul George, the LA Clippers were in a tight game with the OKC Thunder from start to finish. They had a chance to win late, with Justice Winslow at the line with a chance to win the game. He ultimately missed both free-throws, paving the way for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's game winning three:

    While the game was close, the majority of the Clippers' production game from Luke Kennard. It's unfortunate to see his performance get spoiled, but he went for 27 points, 7 rebounds, and 3 assists on 7/13 from downtown. This is now his second time in the last four games dropping seven threes.

    The Clippers also got Nicolas Batum back in this game, who gave the team a solid performance with 12 points on 4/6 from deep in 25 minutes off the bench. Batum was only supposed to play 15 minutes, but the Clippers needed him for more. Batum was defending Shai on that game winning step-back three, and said postgame that he was anticipated Shai to drive. Instead, he stepped back and hit the game winner.

    After starting slow, Shai finished with 18 points on 50% from the field, and of course hit the game's biggest shot. Having been traded from the Clippers just a couple years ago, this had to feel great for him to have this moment.

    Shai got some help in this game from Lu Dort, who led all scorers with 29 points. He was fantastic, knocking down 12 of his 19 shots, including 4/8 from downtown. Tre Mann, Darius Bazley, and Aleksej Pokusevski also each scored in double figures for OKC. It was a collective effort that was capped off by a huge shot from their best player.

    This loss hurts for the Clippers, because despite being without Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, it was against the worst team in the Western Conference. Picking up a win in this one felt essential, especially with the difficult schedule that lies ahead. The Clippers are now 16-14, and will take on the San Antonio Spurs on Monday.

