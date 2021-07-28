Sports Illustrated home
Zach Lowe is Confident Kawhi Leonard is Staying with the Clippers

The ESPN insider has heard no evidence to suggest that Leonard will leave LA in free agency.
© Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

On Tuesday’s episode of the “Lowe Post” podcast, ESPN writer and NBA insider Zach Lowe pushed back on the rumblings that LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard’s free agency destination is not set in stone.

Lowe did not by any means discredit the recent reporting from Substack’s Marc Stein, who wrote that “the notion that Leonard is unattainable seems to be waning a bit as the Aug. 2 start of free agency nears.” However, he did state that he has not been hearing the same rumblings that Stein has.

“I think Kawhi Leonard is going back to the Clippers,” Lowe said to his guests, Jonathan Givony and Mike Schmitz. “I don’t know where all this buzz is coming from, but it does exist...I have heard nothing credible or actionable to suggest that he’s not going back to the Clippers.”

Lowe would go on to suggest that the Oklahoma City Thunder, who hold numerous future Clippers’ draft picks thanks to the blockbuster Paul George trade of two summers ago, should use these rumblings of Leonard’s departure as evidence of the value of these picks for potential trade partners ahead of Thursday’s draft. If Leonard does in fact leave, it cannot be assumed that LA’s draft position will be at the end of the first round for the foreseeable future.

LA does own their pick in this year’s draft, and will be picking no. 25 on Thursday barring any pre-draft trades.

Free agency begins on Aug. 2 at 3 p.m.

