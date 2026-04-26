3 Backup Point Guards Clippers Can Target in Free Agency

An important offseason lies ahead for the Los Angeles Clippers. Kawhi Leonard's future is uncertain, and the possibility that the All-Star forward requests a trade remains on the table. General manager Lawrence Frank stated that he wants to build a competitive roster around Leonard and Garland.

However, the Clippers have a lot of questions to answer. One area that should be addressed is the backup point guard spot. They didn't get much consistency behind Garland, but luckily, there are plenty of options available in free agency.

Here are three point guards LA could add this offseason to bolster the guard position.

Anfernee Simons

Anfernee Simons spent the first seven years of his career with the Portland Trail Blazers before being traded to the Boston Celtics last offseason. He carved out a decent role with the Celtics, averaging 14 points and two assists per game. However, he was surprisingly traded once again to the Chicago Bulls at the trade deadline for Nikola Vucevic.

On paper, he makes a lot of sense as a sixth man for the Clippers. He's a primary ball-handler and could put up excellent scoring numbers consistently. However, he is a high-volume shooter and can be inefficient. The second half of the season saw his percentages drop a bit.

If Simons can learn to be better with his shot selection and focus on his playmaking, he could be an ideal fit off the bench in LA. Simons should have plenty of suitors this offseason, so the Clippers would need to prepare a competitive offer.

Coby White

Coby White is another guard who is expected to receive heavy interest this summer. The 26-year-old had a solid season with the Chicago Bulls and Charlotte Hornets. White averaged 17 points per game and was a vital piece of the Hornets' late-season surge.

Similar to Simons, White is another high-volume shooter, but his splits are a bit better. White's shooting quality ranked in the 84th percentile, and his true shooting percentage is above average, according to craftednba.com. He would be a fantastic addition for LA and could even start games next to Garland if needed.

Brandon Williams

A lot of NBA fans probably aren't aware of Brandon Williams. He's a 6'1" guard with the Dallas Mavericks and will be an unrestricted free agent. Williams saw increased opportunities last season with the amount of injuries the Mavericks sustained, and averaged 13 points per game.

He's a crafty guard with excellent finishing skills. Despite his size, he's able to maneuver and adjust well in the air, similar to his teammate Kyrie Irving. He's also a superb ball-handler. His flaw is his three-point shooting. Last season, Williams only averaged two attempts per game and shot 23%.

Obviously, he needs to work on his shot in order to take the next step, but he could be a cheap option for the Clippers to pursue. He can score points in a flurry, and every team could use a player like that.