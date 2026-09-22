3 Bold Predictions for the Clippers' 2026-27 Season

The 2026-27 Los Angeles Clippers take the floor in one month. After a tumultuous offseason, Clippers fans can finally focus on the on-court product. The team isn't starting the season with deep postseason aspirations, but there is plenty to be excited about in the new-look Clippers.

As we forget about the Kawhi Leonard and cap circumvention saga, let's focus on the season ahead and make some bold predictions about what we can expect from the Clippers.

Darius Garland Will Make the All-Star Team

Many have forgotten because of Garland's injury-riddled 2025-26 campaign, but the Clippers guard was a sure-fire All-Star in his last healthy season.

After joining LA at the trade deadline, Garland was still recovering from his nagging toe injury. He couldn't play back-to-backs and was limited to under 30 minutes per game. When he was on the court, however, he played at a near-All-Star level. If he can extend that to a full, healthy season, Garland should have a chance to crack the All-Star team.

Postseason concerns about Garland remain. He is a defensive liability, and his offensive game can struggle against elite defenses.

But that is not something the Clippers have to worry about right now. In terms of regular-season production, Garland can still be one of the 25 best players in the NBA.

The Clippers will not be a very good defensive team, but Garland will have a solid offensive ecosystem to thrive in. The Clippers can put a ton of shooting around the 26-year-old point guard. Garland can operate with a ton of space, allowing him to work with a spread pick-and-roll, get to his spots, and generate efficient shots for himself and teammates.

If he can stay healthy, this should be enough to get him All-Star buzz, regardless of the Clippers' record.

Clippers Will Trade Away Several Veterans at the Deadline

There wasn't enough time for the Clippers to pivot and sell off after receiving the league's severe cap circumvention punishment. Their priorities have been to get the Kawhi Leonard trade across the finish line and to find an interim governor and basketball executive.

But it's only a matter of time before the Clippers make the inevitable decision to sell off. They desperately need more draft capital, and they have several valuable veterans who can bring back draft compensation.

The Clippers will try to win as many games as they can until the trade deadline, but it will become clear that they aren't a playoff team. At that point, there will be little reason to hold on to the likes of Bradley Beal, Max Strus, Brook Lopez, Derrick Jones Jr., and Kris Dunn. Anyone they get a strong offer for should be on the move.

This Will Be Ty Lue's Final Season as the Head Coach

Lue is under contract through the 2028-29 season, so it has to be him or the Clippers' top brass who decides to end the relationship. It's unlikely that Lawrence Frank and Steve Ballmer would want to fire Lue, but it's not difficult to imagine the veteran head coach wanting out.

It's an admittedly different context for Lue compared to the Clippers team he signed an extension with in the 2024 offseason. He became one of the highest-paid head coaches in the league so that he could coach a title contender. Now, the Clippers are in a developmental mode with very little hope of contention in the near future.

Will a head coach who has never coached a sub. 500 team in his career be okay with that? Given that there will likely be teams interested in his services, Lue may want to head elsewhere.