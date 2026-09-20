Assessing Ty Lue's Future With the Post-Kawhi Clippers

The Los Angeles Clippers are entering a new era. After seven years of playoff contention in the Kawhi Leonard era, the Clippers will begin the 2026-27 season without serious postseason aspirations. As long as Steve Ballmer and Lawrence Frank are in charge, the Clippers will always try to be as competitive as possible, but given where the franchise is after the cap circumvention punishment, that is easier said than done.

This brings up fascinating questions about head coach Ty Lue. Will he want to coach a lottery team over the next season or two? Will the front office want him in charge in the new era of Clippers basketball?

How Much Longer Should Ty Lue Remain in Charge?

Lue is one of the highest-paid coaches in the NBA. He has been in LA since 2020 and signed a new deal in the 2024 offseason that pays him around $14 million per year. Not every coaching salary is public, but with Steve Kerr and Erik Spoelstra, Lue is considered in the top three among coaches in terms of annual salary.

Considering that he has never had a sub .500 season, led the Cavs to three straight NBA Finals, including the first-ever title in franchise history, and led the Clippers to their first Conference Finals in their history, this is well-deserved. Lue has a proven track record of getting the most out of his players, ensuring buy-in from his stars, and playing a modern style of basketball that prioritizes pace, space, and shooting.

The problem is that he has never coached a team that is not in win-now mode. The only time he was ever in charge of a team that didn't have postseason aspirations was the 2018-19 Cavaliers. LeBron James had left that summer, and the Cavs got off to a 0-6 start, which led to Lue's firing.

Throughout his career, Lue coached teams with a lot of talent and veteran competence. For the Clippers, the focus will be on player development and asset maximization. Can Lue be the best coach for Keaton Wagler or any other young player the Clippers will acquire over the next few seasons?

One has to imagine that as long as Lue wants to coach the Clippers, Frank and Ballmer will want to keep him around. Lue is under contract through the 2028-29 season, so he may feel little incentive to quit.

Clippers Could Trade Ty Lue and Recoup Draft Capital

A possible scenario is another team trying to poach Lue. If a contender is interested in bringing on Lue before his contract is up, the Clippers could trade their head coach and get back draft compensation.

This is exactly how the Clippers hired Doc Rivers back in 2013. He was under contract with the Celtics at the time, but Boston agreed to release him from the rest of his deal for a 2015 first-round pick.

The Clippers will presumably want to see how this season goes. They may not want to make a major decision before they see how good the current roster can be and before Frank and Ballmer's suspensions are over. If it's a hopeless season for the Clippers, Lue may find himself heading towards the exit. At this point, nothing should be ruled out for the present and the future of the Clippers.