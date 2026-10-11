Gradey Dick Should Be Firmly On the Chopping Block After 2 Clippers Preseason Games

In the trade that sent Kawhi Leonard to the Toronto Raptors, the LA Clippers acquired Brandon Ingram and Gradey Dick, in addition to the draft compensation. Of course, the first-round picks were the main return, but the Clippers would love to get something out of Ingram and Dick to help them stay competitive in the Western Conference.

Unfortunately, Ingram is already sidelined as he is recovering from his offseason Achilles and heel surgery. And Dick is not giving the Clippers any reason to continue to invest in him.

Gradey Dick's Time in LA Will Be Short-Lived

On Saturday, the Clippers played their second preseason game, going up against Dick's former team, the Toronto Raptors. The 22-year-old shooting guard went 1/3 from the field for four points. His only other statistical contribution was a rebound in 13 minutes.

Through two games, Dick is 2/8 from the field and 0/2 from three for eight points in 29 minutes of action. He has one assist and one turnover.

For a player who is playing for his NBA future and entering his fourth season, that is not nearly good enough. Dick's calling card is supposed to be his shooting and scoring, but if he isn't even doing that, it becomes very difficult to justify his spot on the team.

It's not like the Clippers desperately need the former lottery pick. The shooting guard is the most stacked position on the team. Yes, Bradley Beal and Max Strus are currently injured, but the Clippers still have Kris Dunn, Keaton Wagler, and Kobe Sanders who can play all the necessary minutes at the two.

Coming into the league, Dick was supposed to be an elite shot maker. Combined with his solid positional size and length, the former Kansas standout had a lot of potential.

None of this has translated to the NBA court so far in his career. He has been an inefficient scorer in all three seasons and his jump shot hit rock bottom last year, hitting 30.1% from downtown. Given his lack of playmaking and defensive chops, that is not enough offensive juice to warrant a roster spot.

Dick makes $7.1 million this season. He is technically playing for his next contract, but it's hard to see how he gets the opportunity in LA to showcase what he is capable of.

That's why a trade that sends Dick, along with draft capital and another player of intrigue, to another team to bring back more frontcourt depth may be a wise move for the Clippers.