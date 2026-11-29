The Los Angeles Clippers have lost six straight and sit in 13th place in the Western Conference with a 4-14 record. They are trending in the wrong direction, and things could take a turn for the worse in the next two weeks.

A tough stretch was already awaiting the Clippers. After the NBA Cup quarter-finals were decided, the Clippers' schedule got significantly harder.

Clippers' Losing Streak May Not Come to an End Any Time Soon

The league adds two new games to teams' schedules once the NBA Cup Group Stage wraps up. The teams that make the quarter-finals obviously have those games count towards their regular season schedule. The teams that get eliminated, like the Clippers, get two regular-season games.

For the Clippers, those games will be on the road against the Timberwolves on December 6th and at home against the Rockets on December 10th.

Now, the Clippers' next six games are as follows:

@ Warriors, 11/29

@ Suns, 12/1

vs. Timberwolves, 12/2

@ Timberwolves, 12/6

vs. Rockets, 12/10

@ Spurs, 12/13

That is a very tough schedule for any team in the league. It's even tougher for the Clippers, who are still winless on the road and haven't beaten a team that is currently over .500 all season. The Clippers aren't playing a team below .500 until they go on the road to face Charlotte on December 16th.

The Clippers will be significant underdogs in every single one of these games. There is a solid chance that they will go 0-6 in this stretch to extend their losing streak to 12 games. This would put them at 4-20 in two weeks.

Even if they manage to pull off improbable upsets and win two of these games, the Clippers are going to be 6-18 at best in mid-December.

That is simply too big a hole to dig yourself out of in the current state of the Western Conference. There are 11 teams in the West that are .500 and above. The eighth-seeded Dallas Mavericks are 12-7. The tenth-seeded OKC Thunder are already five games ahead of the Clippers. In two weeks' time, the chances are the Clippers will be ten games behind a Play-In spot.

That will essentially end the Clippers' season.

On one hand, it will make the rest of the season a depressing one for the fans. On the other hand, it will make certain decisions easier for the front office. Once the Clippers' top brass understands that this team isn't going anywhere, they can make the decision to sell off and bottom out. That will make for a fascinating trade deadline.